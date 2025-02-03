Delhi Election 2025: The Delhi government has ordered the closure of liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol due to dry days on account of the Assembly elections in the city.

All liquor shops will remain closed from February 3, 2025, to February 5, 2025, because of the voting days. The liquor shops will also be closed on Saturday, February 8, on account of the results counting day, as per the gazette notification.

The excise commissioner of Delhi declared the “dry days” under Excise Rules-2010 for various excise licenses on the day of voting to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and the counting day.

“It is ordered that dry days shall be observed (during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of the poll) from 6 pm of February 3 to 6 pm of February 5, and again on February 8 being the counting day on account of Assembly polls,” according to the official notification.

The notification also highlighted that non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, restaurants, and other establishments, including those which hold multiple categories of licenses for the possession and supply of liquor, should also not serve any alcohol to people.

Delhi Election Holidays The Delhi and Haryana governments have also declared a holiday on Wednesday, February 5, on account of voting in the Delhi Elections 2025. Delhi is set to vote for its next Chief Minister as voting will commence at 7 a.m. in the morning and will finish nearly at 6 p.m. in the evening.

Government offices, local or autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings will be closed on the set date, as per the official notification.

“The Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 5h February, 2025 to be a Public Holiday in all the Government Offices, Local/Autonomous Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi,” as per the official notification.