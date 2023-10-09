Assembly Elections Schedule: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced election schedule for five states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh. The elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will be held in single phase while polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The voting will be held in Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (Phase 1) on 7 November; Chhattisgarh phase 2 on 17 November; Rajasthan on November 23; Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will be held on 3 December.

As per Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, total voters in Mizoram are 8.52 lakh, 2.03 crore in Chhattisgarh, 5.6 cr in Madhya Pradesh, 5.25 crore in Rajasthan and 3.17 crore in Telangana.

Around 60 lakh first time voters between 18-19 years will participate in elections of the five states. “To inspire young voters, over 2900 polling stations will be managed by youth," EC said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar added “Polls in the 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024." He further ensured that ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states.

Of the 5 states, Madhya Pradesh is currently being governed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is being governed by the Congress party whereas Telangana by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Mizoram is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF) which is an ally of the BJP.

The tenure of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Legislative Assemblies ends in January 2024 while that of Mizoram ends in December this year.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

