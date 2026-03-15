Assembly Elections 2026: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry to vote in single phase on 26 April; result on 4 May

The states of Assam and Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will go vote in a single-phase Assembly election on 26 April, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The dates of election for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were also announced by the EC in a press conference on Sunday.

Results of all assembly elections across all four states and Puducherry will be announced on 4 May, 2026.

Concurrently, schedules for legislative polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were also disclosed on Sunday.

Speaking at a media briefing in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated: “Voting will be held across 2.19 lakh polling stations in four states and one UT, with 25 lakh election officials on duty.”

Kerala Elections The Model Code of Conduct takes effect from Sunday, initiating the process for the 140-seat Kerala regional house, which is also called the Kerala Niyamasabha. The term of the existing legislature is slated to conclude on May 23, 2026.

CEC Kumar mentioned that roughly 2.7 crore voters are anticipated to engage in the balloting in Kerala.

The final day for submitting candidacies is March 23, with verification of papers on March 24 and the ultimate day for pulling out nominations on March 26. Following the finished counting activity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) regarding the provincial electoral register, the ECI issued Kerala's definitive voter record on February 21.

As per the Kerala CEO, the update was performed with January 1 as the reference point, and a sum of 2,69,53,644 citizens were enrolled in the province via the procedure. The definitive voter register includes 1,31,26,048 men, 1,38,27,319 women, and 227 non-binary electors. Among this aggregate, 4,24,518 individuals represent the adolescent voting segment within the 18-19 bracket.