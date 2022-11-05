EC announces dates for by-polls in 5 states; check schedule here

EC announces dates for by-polls in 5 states; check schedule here1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
The by polls elections will be held in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on 5 December and the votes will be counted on 8 December.
The Election Commission on 5 November announced the dates of by-elections for the vacant Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in five states.
By-elections will also be held in Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Bihar's Kurhani, Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur(ST) and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month.
According to a notification by the ECI, Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.
The by-polls will coincide with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
Check the complete schedule here:
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification is 10 November
Last date for filing nominations is 17 November.
Date of scrutiny for nominations is 18 November.
Candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21.
The date for polling is December 5
Date for counting votes is December 8.
(With inputs from ANI)