EC bans exit, opinion polls for Himachal, Gujarat elections from today

With the beginning of voting in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in the state, the Election Commission of India imposed a ban on releasing exit or opinion polls related to the Vidhan Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat from Tuesday till 5 December.
Himachal went to polls on Saturday of 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh amid tight security arrangements. Meanwhile, people will cast their vote to choose their MLA and state CM in Gujarat in two phases on 1 and 8 December.
The prohibition on exit polls was announced by the ECI on Thursday. According to the issued order, any form of exit poll projections in print and electronic media will not be allowed from 8 am on 12 November to 5 pm on 5 December.
The mere display of any election matter, which may also include an opinion poll or any other survey in electronic media, would not be allowed during 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the ending of polling in connection with the general elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat under Section 126(1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
To ensure full implementation of the ban, EC has ordered the chief electoral officers of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to communicate the advisory in the form of a gazette notification. In addition to that officers have been advised to send official notifications to all news bureaus, media houses, and radio and television channels.
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll campaign came to an end on Thursday. In Himachal Pradesh's political scenario the competition between BJP and Congress has seen the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party which is also trying to gain its ground.A total of 412 candidates across parties are in the fray.
The election will decide whether the state will choose the anti-incumbency trend or go for BJP again. BJP President JP Nadda has expressed his full confidence in BJP's comeback. He also told ANI that the party will continue with Jairam Thakur as the CM face.
Himachal has seen frequent change in power during its successive state assembly elections. This time, the saffron party is confident of returning to power.
To ensure maximum participation in voting, the state government declared holiday on the polling day for employees of government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal Pradesh.
The counting of vote will begin on 8 December for Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh. The BJO has announced the first list of its 160 candidates. Unlike the anti-incumbency trend of Himachal Pradesh, BJP has remained in power for more than two decade in Gujarat.
