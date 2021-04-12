Election Commission of India on Monday imposed a ban of 24 hours on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from "campaigning in any manner" from 8 pm of April 12 till 8 pm of April 13.

"Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the order said.

The order comes amid Mamata's alleged remarks with communal overtones.

In a longish letter to the chief minister, EC responded, "It is self-evident from the perusal of all reports that allegations mentioned in your hand-written note are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance."

Meanwhile, responding to EC's order, Mamata said she would be sitting on dharna tomorrow to protests against the order.

"To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon," the CM said.

Earlier, EC had issued notice to West Bengal chief minister and TMC suMamata Banerjee for seeking votes over communal grounds.

EC has asked her to explain her stand within 48 hours.

The notice is based on a complaint by a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

The EC found the statement to be in violation contained in Section 123 (3), 3 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and clauses (2), (3) and (4) of Part 1 of 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates'.

Clause (3) of the above states that "there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as a forum for election propaganda".

Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via