The Election Commission, which drew flak for not taking action against political parties flouting covid protocols, on Tuesday banned victory rallies after the counting of votes on 2 May in five states and a Union territory.

The ban comes a day after the Madras high court said the EC was to be blamed for the second wave of covid infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals. The court also said that EC officials should probably be tried on murder charges for allowing parties to violate the norms.

In a letter signed by Sumit Mukherjee, senior public relations secretary to the Election Commission of India, the poll body said it had issued broad guidelines on 21 August 2020 for conducting elections during covid-19, after receiving suggestions from national and regional political parties. The covid-19 related provisions for counting of votes on 2 May are to be in accordance with the guidelines, and the new protocols issued on Tuesday.

“No victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative receive the certificate of election from the returning officer concerned," it added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.