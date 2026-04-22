EC issues ‘stern notice’ to Mallikarjun Kharge for remark against PM Modi; seeks reply in 24 hours

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, April 22, issued a notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly making a “terrorist” remark at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress chief has also been asked to reply to the notice and explain his stand within 24 hours. The notice comes a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“…the Commission is prima- facie of the opinion that Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a Star campaigner of Indian National Congress in the General Election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has violated the aforesaid provisions of the MCC and relevant instructions issued by the Commission brought out at para 9 and 11 respectively,” the Election Commission said.

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To Mallikarjun Kharge, the poll body said the commission “gives you an opportunity to explain your stand in respect of the above within 24 hours from the issuance of this notice.”

If the Congress chief fails to reply to the EC notice on the alleged comment against PM Modi, the poll body said that it will be presumed that he has nothing to say.

“Take notice that in the event of no response from your side within the time limit stipulated, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the EC said.

The BJP had on Tuesday, April 21, filed a complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against the prime minister.

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How Mallikarjun Kharge defended himself When questioned on the choice of words, Mallikarjun Kharge defended himself, claiming that his remark meant that the prime minister was terrorising his political opponents.

The Congress chief saif, “He [PM Modi] is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands.”

The clarification did little to calm the situation as BJP filed a “strong complaint” with the EC over Kharge's remarks and also sought an apology from him.

"We have filed a strong complaint against Congress President Shri @kharge ji for his shocking and disgraceful remark calling Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji a "terrorist." This is not just derogatory, it is a dangerous & unprecedented attack on democratic institutions. A blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Immediate action is non-negotiable," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sad in a post on X.

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