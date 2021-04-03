OPEN APP
Elections >Assembly Elections >EC reduces campaigning ban on BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma from 48 hrs to 24 hrs

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to media during a press conference, in Guwahati on Friday (Photo: ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2021, 04:35 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Campaigning for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections comes to an end on the evening of April

The Election Commission on Saturday reduced the 48-hour ban on Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the state to 24 hours, according to news agency ANI.

The announcement came a day after EC had barred the minister from campaigning for 48 hours with immediate effect for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Sarma had thus been barred from campaigning and related activities till April 4. Campaigning for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections comes to an end on the evening of April 4. However, with the new order, the ban will be in force till 3 April.

The final phase of polling will be held on April 6.

Earlier, Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does "extremism" with rebel leader M Batha.

The Bodoland People's Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam. It was previously with the BJP.

On Thursday, the EC notice to Sarma quoted transcript of the speech provided by the state election machinery.

Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

