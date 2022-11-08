EC rejects BJP's plea to accept poll nomination on public holiday - here's why

EC rejects BJP's plea to accept poll nomination on public holiday - here's why2 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday.
Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday.
The Election Commission of India has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s request to accept the poll nominations on the public holiday, November 12, for Gujarat Assembly elections under the Negotiable Instruments Act, said a senior official.
The Election Commission of India has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s request to accept the poll nominations on the public holiday, November 12, for Gujarat Assembly elections under the Negotiable Instruments Act, said a senior official.
Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the next month's Assembly polls to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, told PTI.
Gujarat BJP had requested that nomination forms be accepted on November 12, the second Saturday of the month and a public holiday, for the next month's Assembly polls to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat, P Bharathi, told PTI.
"We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP's request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act" she said.
"We had written to the Election Commission (regarding the BJP's request). The Commission has said no to this request because it is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act" she said.
According to the polling schedule issued by EC, the last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14.
According to the polling schedule issued by EC, the last date to file nomination papers for the first phase is November 14.
The process to file nominations for the first phase began on Monday. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 10 and the last date for nominations will be November 17. The last dates for the withdrawal of nominations for the first and second phases are November 17 and 21, respectively.
The process to file nominations for the first phase began on Monday. The notification for the second phase will be issued on November 10 and the last date for nominations will be November 17. The last dates for the withdrawal of nominations for the first and second phases are November 17 and 21, respectively.
Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
A total of 182 constituencies will go to polls in Gujarat in December this year. Of these 182 seats, 89 will vote on in the first phase, and the rest 93 seats on December 5.
A total of 182 constituencies will go to polls in Gujarat in December this year. Of these 182 seats, 89 will vote on in the first phase, and the rest 93 seats on December 5.
BJP announced that it will finalize the list of its candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections in a meeting of its Central Election Committee(CEC) on Wednesday.
BJP announced that it will finalize the list of its candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections in a meeting of its Central Election Committee(CEC) on Wednesday.
CEC members along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP state president CR Patil will attend the meeting.
CEC members along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP state president CR Patil will attend the meeting.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)