Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: Counting of votes deferred by a day to Dec 4
Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023: The Election Commission said the decision to defer counting of votes in Mizoram was taken on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of the Christian-majority state.
Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023: The Election Commission of India revised the date of counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 on Friday. The poll body deferred the day of counting of votes in the northeastern state to December 4, Monday.
