Mizoram Assembly Election Result 2023: The Election Commission of India revised the date of counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 on Friday. The poll body deferred the day of counting of votes in the northeastern state to December 4, Monday.

The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3, along that in four other states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — where assembly polls were held between November 7 and 30.

Why did EC reschedule vote counting for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023?

The poll body said that the date has been revised as several representations were received from various quarters of the state to change the vote counting day. It said the decision was taken on the ground that Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

The Election Commission said in an official statement on Friday, "The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram."

The voting for the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 was held on November 7. A total of 80.66 percent of voters turnout was recorded in the state.

What did exit polls predict for Mizoram election?

In the 2023 polls, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) faces a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per poll of polls analysis, Mizoram is likely to witness a hung assembly with no party crossing the majority mark of 21 seats. The exit polls also hint at a major setback for Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party Mizo National Front (MNF). The analysis revealed that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is likely to win 19-20 seats, while the ruling MNF may bag only 12-13 seats in the state. A political party needs to win 21 seats to form government in Mizoram.

