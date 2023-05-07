‘EC should ban PM Modi from campaigning in Karnataka’: CM Gehlot1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: PM Modi on Friday had alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, it (Congress) has nurtured, given shelter, and surrendered before terror.
The Congress on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Congress shielded terrorism for vote bank" remark and accusing him of making "malicious and false" allegations to vitiate the atmosphere of poll-bound Karnataka.
