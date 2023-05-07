The Congress on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Congress shielded terrorism for vote bank" remark and accusing him of making "malicious and false" allegations to vitiate the atmosphere of poll-bound Karnataka .

PM Modi on Friday had alleged that for the sake of vote bank politics, it (Congress) has nurtured, given shelter, and surrendered before terror, according to the news agency PTI.

"While we have objections to the entire tone and tenor of the prime minister's speech, in this representation we wish to highlight the completely unprecedented and malicious allegations, far worse than any ever made by a sitting prime minister in the history of India," Congress general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal said in a memorandum.

"He has not only crossed the 'lakshman rekha' but brazenly tarnished every norm and decorum set by his predecessors. This cannot go unchecked, unanswered, and unpunished," the memorandum said.

Gehlot also urged the Election Commission to ban PM Modi from campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, PTI reported.

Speaking at a press conference here, he alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state. Gehlot also hit out at the BJP over an alleged threat by a party candidate in the Karnataka polls to wipe out Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

"Read the law... if someone talks in the name of religion, on religious grounds in an election campaign, a ban should be imposed," he added.

Voting for the 224 assembly seats in the state will take place on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.

