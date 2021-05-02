The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday took serious note of reports of public gatherings and victory processions in violation of its Covid-related safety protocols.

The ECI said it has directed Chief Secretaries of all 5 states to file FIR in each such case, suspend concerned SHO and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence.

This comes amid reports of celebrations by TMC supporters in West Bengal's Asansol area as official trends show the party leading on 202 seats so far.

Responding to queries about reports of celebratory gatherings by supporters of political parties, an EC spokesperson said the poll panel has taken a serious note of some reports of congregations of people to celebrate anticipated victory.

"The ECI has directed CS (chief secretaries) of all five states to file FIR in each such case, suspend the SHO of the concerned police station and report action taken immediately of each such incidence," the spokesperson said.

The Election Commission has banned all victory processions. The poll body has also said candidates will not be allowed inside counting centres without either a negative Covid-19 report (no older than 48 hours) or confirmation that they'd received both their vaccine doses.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway at a time the country is grappling with a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The counting process began today at 8 am.

Covid rules in place for counting in 4 states, Puducherry

Counting of votes in four states -- West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu -- and a Union Territory -- Puducherry -- started under the shadow of a raging pandemic, which is only getting worse by the day. The counting of the votes are being held with Covid-19 rules in place.

There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies in view of the coronavirus guidelines, according to the Election Commission, which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic.

At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, reports said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.