EC terms Mamata's claim of disruption at Nandigram booth as factually incorrect

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally for the ongoing assembly polls, in Canning on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO.) (HT_PRINT)
 1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2021, 03:35 PM IST ANI

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of disruption in polling at a booth in Nandigram Assembly constituency, the Election Commission on Sunday said that her allegations are "factually incorrect" and without any "empirical evidence" whatsoever and devoid of substance.

"Your allegations are factually incorrect, without any empirical evidence whatsoever and devoid of substance," said Election Commission.

Earlier, amid reports of violence from polling stations in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took a dig at the opposition BJP and the Election Commission of India hinting that the poll body was siding with the BJP.

"I am showing you 'V' for victory sign. I'm sorry Election Commission and Amit Shah, please control your goons who are heckling woman journalists in rallies. I can't reveal what I discussed with Observer and governor, it's confidential. I haven't seen such a bad election," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

