EC to ensure Bengal election free of violence and intimidation, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar in poll preparedness update

With polls fast approaching in West Bengal, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday said that the Election Commission's primary aim was to ensure the maximum participation of voters in the eastern state and hold elections in an atmosphere free from violence and intimidation.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata to discuss preparedness for the upcoming polls, Kumar said that the EC had directed law enforcement agencies in the state to enforce rule of law without fear or favour.

He also said that law enforcement agencies must ensure cash, liquor, narcotics and contraband substances are kept out of the boundaries of Bengal.

"Democracy runs very deep in West Bengal. Voting percentage in the state has remained very high. Electors and the public at large respect the Constitution and believe in peaceful and participatory elections," the CEC said.

"The commission appeals to all voters of the state to ensure that polling takes place in a violence-free and intimidation-free atmosphere," he added.

Speaking at the conference, Kumar also coined the Bengali slogan, "Chunao porbo, Pashchim Bongo'r gorbo", meaning election time is the pride of Bengal.

Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the CEC also assured that no eligible voter's name would be removed from electoral rolls.

"Recently, the final electoral roll of West Bengal, which was released, has a total of 7 crore 8 lakh names, and if those under adjudication are removed, then the names of 6,44,52,609 voters are listed as eligible voters in that list," Kumar said.

"The aim is to ensure all genuine voters have their right to vote while no ineligible voter gets included in the rolls," Kumar said, adding that electoral rolls were the bedrock of democracy.

However, Kumar did not provide any updates on when the Assembly elections in the state will be held.