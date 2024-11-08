EC warns action as controversy erupts over Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s remark on Shaina NC

  • Chief Election Commissioner's warning came after Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Eknath Shinde' s Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as “imported maal”.

Livemint
Updated8 Nov 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Election Commission of India will be holding a press conference on Lok Sabha elections 2024 (In pic: CEC Rajiv Kumar)
Election Commission of India will be holding a press conference on Lok Sabha elections 2024 (In pic: CEC Rajiv Kumar)(Shrikant Singh)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reportedly condemned derogatory remarks made against women leaders during the election campaign. As per sources in the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra, Kumar urged officials to take timely and strern action against such derogatory remarks by candidates.

What's the controversy?

Chief Election Commissioner's warning came after Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as “imported maal”. 

Sawant was quoted by ANI as saying, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does.” 

However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant claimed on Friday that he did not mention Shaina's name. "I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he told ANI.

Earlier, Sunil Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikroli constituency and brother of Sanjay Raut, had also allegedly used objectionable comments against a woman candidate of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

What did EC say?

Sources said that during a review meeting with District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Returning officers CEC expressed concern and frowned over the use of derogatory language aimed against the dignity and honour of women.

Political parties and candidates are to refrain from any deeds, actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

According to sources Kumar noted that no aspect of private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low-level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made, he said.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed all officials to ensure that any derogatory comments, or remarks by candidates or political leaders repugnant to the honour and dignity of women, and violative of MCC provisions are met with timely and stern action.

He hoped that all candidates and party leaders would elevate their rhetoric and conduct themselves in a manner that reflects respect towards women, both in their speeches and public interactions.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsEC warns action as controversy erupts over Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s remark on Shaina NC

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,987.80
    03:53 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    2882.3 (6.39%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    238.70
    03:57 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.06%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    0.05 (0.02%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,409.05
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-0.21%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,485.00910.00
      Chennai
      79,491.00910.00
      Delhi
      79,643.00910.00
      Kolkata
      79,495.00910.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.