Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reportedly condemned derogatory remarks made against women leaders during the election campaign. As per sources in the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra, Kumar urged officials to take timely and strern action against such derogatory remarks by candidates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What's the controversy? Chief Election Commissioner's warning came after Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC as “imported maal".

Sawant was quoted by ANI as saying, “Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant claimed on Friday that he did not mention Shaina's name. "I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he told ANI.

Earlier, Sunil Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikroli constituency and brother of Sanjay Raut, had also allegedly used objectionable comments against a woman candidate of chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

What did EC say? Sources said that during a review meeting with District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and Returning officers CEC expressed concern and frowned over the use of derogatory language aimed against the dignity and honour of women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Political parties and candidates are to refrain from any deeds, actions or utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.

According to sources Kumar noted that no aspect of private life, not connected with the public activities, of the leaders or workers of other parties is to be criticised. Low-level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made, he said.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed all officials to ensure that any derogatory comments, or remarks by candidates or political leaders repugnant to the honour and dignity of women, and violative of MCC provisions are met with timely and stern action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}