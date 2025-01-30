The Election Commission wrote to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal again on Thursday, demanding a specific reply over his allegation that the Haryana government "poisoned" the Yamuna river.

The poll body told Kejriwal in its latest letter that he is “once again afforded another opportunity for filing specific and pointed reply to your statement under reference.”

The Commission asked the AAP chief to file a response by 11 am on January 31, 2025, "without mixing it with an ongoing, long standing, legally governed issue of increased levels of Ammonia and in particular on the following points."

The Election Commission demanded specific replies to these five questions:

1. What kind of poison was mixed by state Government of Haryana in the Yamuna River;

2. The supporting evidence about quantity, nature and manner of detecting the poison which could have caused genocide;

3. The location where poison was detected;

4. Which engineers of Delhi Jal Board detected it and how and where;

5. What methodology those engineers employed in stopping poisonous water from entering NCT of Delhi?

What's the controversy? Arvind Kejriwal stirred up a controversy when he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana “mixed poison” in Delhi's water supplied through Yamuna. The AAP chief said, this "poisoning" could have led to a "mass genocide in Delhi. Kejriwal also compared this "with an act of war between Nations."

The Election Commission had then sought factual evidence to substantiate his allegation. Kejriwal told the Commission there was no violation of any law or any code and his statements on Yamuna water were made to highlight severe toxicity and contamination of raw water received from Haryana.