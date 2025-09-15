Economist and former CPM leader Prasenjit Bose to join Congress in Kolkata today. Who is he?

Economist and social activist Prasenjit Bose is all set to join the Congress party in Kolkata today, 15 September.

Bose, who is well known in the social and political circles of West Bengal, had resigned from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 2012 over differences with the party over supporting Pranab Mukherjee's candidature as the President of India.

“I have decided to join the Congress in West Bengal on Monday, September 15, along with fellow activists. Our immediate objective is to strengthen the democratic movement and rebuild progressive alternatives at the Centre and in West Bengal,” Bose, 51, wrote on social media on 14 September.



‘Contribute to the national movement’ In interviews with different newspapers, Bose said he was joining the Congress to “contribute to the national movement to defend the Constitution and the right to vote”, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

“The Congress has a major role to play in breaking the polarisation between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP in West Bengal,” he told The Indian Express.

West Bengal is going to the polls next year.

“There is an assault on the Constitution by the government of the day. The battle against it is being fought by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. They are the only one who are trying to protect the Constitution,” he told the Hindu.

Who is Prasenjit Bose? Prasenjit Bose is an economist and activist based in Kolkata. He specialises in macroeconomics, finance and political economy.

Between the 1990s and 2000, Bose, an Economics student, was once known among the best-known strategists of the CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Bose headed the research unit of the CPI(M) in 2012 when he quit the party in protest against the party’s decision to support the Congress-led UPA’s presidential nominee Pranab Mukherjee.

Bose was expelled from the CPI(M) and has since stayed away from politics.

Of late, Bose has led several movements in West Bengal against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and was the convenor of the Joint Forum against NRC Kolkata. In the recent past, Bose has taken up the issue of land acquisition at the Deocha Pachami Coal Mining project in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

SIR of Electoral Rolls “The immediate agenda is to deal with Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which is likely to start from October (in West Bengal). The Congress has put up a huge fight against SIR in Bihar and I was associated with them and have gathered some experience at the grass roots level,” Bose told the Hindu.

Bose is likely to be inducted in the Congress at an event in Kolkata today n presence of State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar.

Bose’s joining the Congress party ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls in West Bengal will likely boost the party's electoral prospects in the state, which have been dwindling.

The Congress party has no representation in the state Assembly but won the Malda Dakshin Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress party had allied with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress to oust the 34-year-old Left Front in the state in 2011. But in 2016, the party entered into an electoral understanding with the CPI(M) led Left Front but without much electoral success.

Another Left student leader in Congress Bose joins the steady stream of ex-Left leaders who are joining the Congress.

At least eight former JNUSU presidents from Left organisations have moved to the Congress over the decades.

DP Tripathi, SFI leader and JNUSU president from 1975–76, was the first. Tripathi moved to Congress from the Left before joining the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, JNUSU president from the SFI in 1992–93, also crossed over. Battilal Bairwa, who led the JNUSU from 1996 to 1998, is the other left student leader to have joined the Congress party.

Kanhaiya Kumar, JNUSU president in 2015–16 from the CPI-backed All India Students’ Federation (AISF), also switched to the Congress in 2021 and is campaigning in Bihar.