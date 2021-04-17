"Let me also challenge the Home Minister like I challenged him in the Parliament and said he would not be able to make the CAA rules. Let me challenge him, don't play mindgames with West Bengal. You are three per cent behind the TMC and in the Lok Sabha elections, you are more than double that percentage behind TMC," he further said, while exuding confidence that Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Chief Minister in May.