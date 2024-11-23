Eknath Shinde election results 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra CM eyeing Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat as voting begins

Eknath Shinde election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's fate is going to be decided on Saturday, as the counting of votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat in Maharashtra began at 8 AM on 23 November.

The 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections have been crucial for Eknath Shinde, especially in his stronghold, the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat in Maharashtra is amongst the 18 Vidhan Sabha constituencies which is located in Thane district and 288 in the entire state.

It is a very high-stakes seat as CM Eknath Shinde, sitting chief minister, is contesting against Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena Kedar Dighe.

2019 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Results: In the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shine defeated Congress’ Sanjay Ghadigaonkar by a margin of 89,300 votes. At that time, Eknath Shinde was the member of united Shiv Sena under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

But after two years, the Shiv Sena broke into two fractions – Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (ES).

In the 2024 Assembly elections, BJP, breakaway faction of the NCP under Ajit Pawar and breakaway faction of Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde are contesting together under the Mahayuti alliance against MVA.

Stay tuned with Livemint for live updates on election results on November 23.

When will the winner be announced? The overall results will be declared once the counting of all the votes ends and winner is announced on all the seats.

It is expected that by Saturday noon or by evening, a winner will be clear. A party or a coalition needs to win at least 145 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

What exit polls predicted? Most exit poll results predicted BJP-led alliance's return in Maharashtra.

The fate of Maharashtra's political landscape hangs in the balance as Eknath Shinde contests in his stronghold, Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

The exit poll conducted by People's Pulse gave NDA's Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA and 7-12 to others in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted MVA to win 150 seats while giving 121 seats to BJP-led Mahayuti and 20 seats to others in Maharashtra.