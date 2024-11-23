Eknath Shinde election results 2024 LIVE Updates: Even before the first votes are counted in Maharashtra, tensions have surfaced within both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regarding who will lead the next government, with members of both alliances staking their claim to the chief minister's post.
After polling for the 288-member assembly concluded on Wednesday evening, both the ruling and opposition fronts began asserting that the election results would favour them when votes are counted on November 23.
Following the polls, state Congress chief Nana Patole declared that the MVA would form the next government in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party, claiming that the Congress would secure the most seats in the new assembly.
However, his comments were not well received by Shiv Sena (UBT) ally, whose leader Sanjay Raut stated on Thursday that the decision on the chief minister would be made jointly by all alliance partners once the MVA achieves a majority. Raut further suggested that if Congress has already decided that Patole will be the CM candidate, then party leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should officially announce it.
The voter turnout in the November 20 elections was 66.05%, up from 61.1% in 2019. The vote count will also include the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election, where 67.81% of voters participated on November 20. Kolhapur district recorded the highest turnout with 76.63%, followed by Gadchiroli at 75.26%. Mumbai island city had the lowest turnout at 52.07%, with Mumbai suburban at 55.95%. A total of 288 counting centers have been set up across the state, including one for the Nanded by-election.
Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE: ‘CM face to be decided after results,’ says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala
Expressing confidence in the outcome of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, state Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government with a majority. He added that the Chief Minister's post would be decided after the poll results are announced.
"Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government in the state with a majority... The CM face will be decided after the results, and a discussion will be held," Ramesh Chennithala told ANI.
Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE: On eve of vote counting, Maha CM's opponent Kedar Dighe alleges irregularities
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, who contested against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, on Friday alleged irregularities in the post voting process, including storing poll materials in the observation room instead of the strong room. (PTI)
Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE: 'File case against former ally first,' says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to BJP's Vinod Tawde
After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde demanded an apology from Congress leaders and issued a court notice to them, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey criticised him, suggesting that Tawde should instead file a case against BJP's "former ally," the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA).
"If he wants to press defamation charges against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, he can do so as per the law... it will go to court. But if he truly wants to file a case, it should be against Hitendra Thakur and Jagdish Thakur of BVA, who were your former allies," Dubey said in a self-recorded video.
Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE: Maharashtra CM’s income down 20%, wife’s earnings surged 200% in 5 years
As declared in the nomination affidavit, Shinde, who is also chief of Shiv Sena (Shinde), has declared that his networth increased by 63.31 per cent while his wife’s wealth increased by 73.26 per cent in last five years.
Chief Minister Shinde’s annual income has dropped by 22 per cent while his wife’s annual income has increaed by 214 per cent from 2019 to 2024, the affidavit said.
Maharashtra assembly election results LIVE: Who will be next Maharashtra CM? Mahayuti and MVA constituents bat for different names
