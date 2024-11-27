Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM? Shiv Sena leader says new government by December...

Maharashtra CM news: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Wednesday that the next chief minister should be from the Shiv Sena.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Maharashtra CM news: Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Shinde on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister to the governor, who asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.
Maharashtra CM news: Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Shinde on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister to the governor, who asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.

Amid mounting speculation over the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Wednesday that the next chief minister should be from the Shiv Sena. "We fought the election under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and I believe that top leaders will also bless him...," he said.

Shirsat said that the new government in Maharashtra will formed by December 2. "The swearing-in ceremony will be organised on a grand scale, so I think it is likely to be held at the Wankhede Stadium...," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that there is no confusion on the CM and the decision would take some time. “There is no confusion. The leaders of Mahayuti will take a decision on the CM. No state announces the name of the CM in two days. It takes time," he said.

 

"We are a small party so we have demanded that just like you [BJP] gave it [CM'S post to JDU] in Bihar, give it to us as well... It is on the leaders to decide. Mhaske told news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister and was appointed as the caretaker CM until the formation of the new government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that the government in Maharashtra would be formed after taking everyone into confidence.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “There is an alliance of three parties. Therefore, a decision will be taken only after taking everyone into confidence. There is no delay because it has been only 4 days since the results were announced. Whatever Ramdas Athawale has said is his personal opinion. A stable government will be formed.”

The Mahayuti alliance is yet to decide on who will lead the Maharashtra government.

The BJP emerged as the biggest winner with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra assembly, while its allies – the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar – won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20, and the results were declared on November 23.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 02:46 PM IST
