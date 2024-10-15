It’s ‘nonsense’ that…: EC explains exit polls mismatch with actual results, slams early election result trends

Election 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the mismatch between “expectation and achievement” can lead to serious issues sometimes even the gap between the expectation and achievement is nothing but frustrations.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated15 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Dates Announcement: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Dates Announcement: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar speaks during a press conference for the announcement of the schedule of elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.(PTI)

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Dates Announcement: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained on Tuesday the mismatch between the exit poll results and the official election results, which recently triggered a political upheaval in Haryana. He also slammed early election trends on the day of the counting of votes as "nonsense".

Also Read | Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand to vote in 2 phases, results on…: LIVE

He said the Election Commission follows a process of counting and declaring results. The CEC said it's impossible to reveal results around 8:05 am when actual counting starts at 8:30 am. He said the EC usually updates its website with official results around 9:30 am on a regular counting day.

Twist in elections: Exit poll vs EC results

The EC's statement came after many exit poll wrongly predicted the official election results. The recent example is Haryana where most of the exits polls had forecast a clear win for the Congress.  On the result day, early trends showed the Congress leading in the Haryana Assembly Elections. However, a major turn-around declared the BJP as the winner of the state polls. 

Here are 6 shocking elections when exit poll predictions proved horribly wrong

It's 'nonsense' that…

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there's an issue that when the counting starts, the results trends start coming in at 8:05 am and 8:10 am. "This is nonsense," he said.

Kumar explained that the first counting starts at 8:30 am, but then at 8:05 am, there are reports coming in about a candidate leading and trailing. "I am just posing this question....do these initial trends come in to justify the exit polls...," the CEC asked.ma

Also Read | Haryana, J&K exit polls go wrong again! BJP set for hat-trick, Cong to win…

He said the first results of Round 1 couldn't be revealed before at least 20 minutes (around 9:05 am) of the counting (which starts at 8:30 am). He said the EC puts out “the first result on website at 9:31 am. ”Then the website is updated at 11:30 am and then at 1:30 pm," he said.

Official process of counting of votes

The CEC said, “It is possible that your [media] correspondent was present at the location and he told about the result first." 

"But in the official process, the results are first reflected on the screen, then the signature of the agent is taken, and it is justified then by the observer...so it may take half-an-hour to publish the results on the official website. So how can this result be declared before 9 am?” the Election Commission's officer said.

Also Read | Haryana, J&K exit polls go wrong again! BJP set for hat-trick, Cong to win…

Exit polls and the mismatch could lead to 'serious issues'

Kumar said that first, there's an expectation of the exit polls, and then the "early trends [by media] are shown to justify those exit polls.

"So in reality, when the final results are announced, there's a mismatch between exit poll results and official results. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes even the gap between the expectation and achievement is nothing but frustrations," CEC Kumar said.

Also Read | Election Results 2024 Key Highlights: Congress leading in Haryana; details here

Exit polls and need for introspection

The Election Commission's top official said, "We don't govern exit polls...there's a need for introspection – to understand the sample size, where the survey was done...what's my responsibility if the exit poll results don't match the actual results..is there any disclosure or not..."

He said there are other bodies which govern this. "There's NBSA...which self regulates. I am sure the time has come that the association bodies which govern this will do some self regulation."

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsIt’s ‘nonsense’ that…: EC explains exit polls mismatch with actual results, slams early election result trends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.