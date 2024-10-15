Election 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the mismatch between “expectation and achievement” can lead to serious issues sometimes even the gap between the expectation and achievement is nothing but frustrations.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Dates Announcement: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained on Tuesday the mismatch between the exit poll results and the official election results, which recently triggered a political upheaval in Haryana. He also slammed early election trends on the day of the counting of votes as "nonsense". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the Election Commission follows a process of counting and declaring results. The CEC said it's impossible to reveal results around 8:05 am when actual counting starts at 8:30 am. He said the EC usually updates its website with official results around 9:30 am on a regular counting day.

Twist in elections: Exit poll vs EC results The EC's statement came after many exit poll wrongly predicted the official election results. The recent example is Haryana where most of the exits polls had forecast a clear win for the Congress. On the result day, early trends showed the Congress leading in the Haryana Assembly Elections. However, a major turn-around declared the BJP as the winner of the state polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It's 'nonsense' that… Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there's an issue that when the counting starts, the results trends start coming in at 8:05 am and 8:10 am. "This is nonsense," he said.

Kumar explained that the first counting starts at 8:30 am, but then at 8:05 am, there are reports coming in about a candidate leading and trailing. "I am just posing this question....do these initial trends come in to justify the exit polls...," the CEC asked.ma {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the first results of Round 1 couldn't be revealed before at least 20 minutes (around 9:05 am) of the counting (which starts at 8:30 am). He said the EC puts out “the first result on website at 9:31 am. "Then the website is updated at 11:30 am and then at 1:30 pm," he said.

Official process of counting of votes The CEC said, “It is possible that your [media] correspondent was present at the location and he told about the result first."

"But in the official process, the results are first reflected on the screen, then the signature of the agent is taken, and it is justified then by the observer...so it may take half-an-hour to publish the results on the official website. So how can this result be declared before 9 am?" the Election Commission's officer said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exit polls and the mismatch could lead to 'serious issues' Kumar said that first, there's an expectation of the exit polls, and then the "early trends [by media] are shown to justify those exit polls.

"So in reality, when the final results are announced, there's a mismatch between exit poll results and official results. That mismatch can lead to serious issues sometimes even the gap between the expectation and achievement is nothing but frustrations," CEC Kumar said.

Exit polls and need for introspection The Election Commission's top official said, "We don't govern exit polls...there's a need for introspection – to understand the sample size, where the survey was done...what's my responsibility if the exit poll results don't match the actual results..is there any disclosure or not..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}