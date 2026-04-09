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Election 2026: Puducherry tops voter turnout with 89.83%, Assam follows with 85.38%, Kerala at 78.03%

According to the latest Election Commission data at 7.30 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.83 per cent among the regions.

Written By Chanchal
Updated9 Apr 2026, 08:44 PM IST
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Elderly women show their ink-marked fingers after they cast their vote for the Kerala assembly election, at Idamalakkudi, in Idukki
Elderly women show their ink-marked fingers after they cast their vote for the Kerala assembly election, at Idamalakkudi, in Idukki(@Ceokerala X)
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High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held on Thursday in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. According to the latest Election Commission data at 7.30 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.83 per cent among the regions.

Assam followed closely with a high of 85.38 per cent polling across its 126 constituencies, while Kerala also witnessed significant participation at 78.03 per cent.

Voting concluded for crucial polls in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

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Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll-participation today by recording 85.38% and 89.83% respectively. Previously, the highest poll-participation in Assam and Puducherry was 84.67% (2016 GELA) and 86.19% (2011 GELA), respectively.

78.03 % voting turnout recorded in Keralam assembly polls.

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HomeElectionsAssembly ElectionsElection 2026: Puducherry tops voter turnout with 89.83%, Assam follows with 85.38%, Kerala at 78.03%
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