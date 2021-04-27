Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned victory processions on or after counting on May 2, news agency ANI tweeted.

Election Commission of India bans all victory processions on or after the day of counting of votes, on May 2nd. Detailed order soon. pic.twitter.com/VM60c1fagD — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.

The Election Commission had decided to curtail the timings of campaigns for the remaining phases and extended the silence period to 72 hours for each of the phases.

The counting of votes for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will take place on May 2

