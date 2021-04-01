Election Commission bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours

Election Commission bars DMK's A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
- Assembly polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 in a single phase for which campaigning would end in the evening of April 4
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : The Election Commission on Thursday banned DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours after finding him guilty of violating the model code of conduct by making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
The Election Commission on Thursday banned DMK leader A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours after finding him guilty of violating the model code of conduct by making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
In its order, the poll panel reprimanded Raja for violation of the model code of conduct, delisted his name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours "with immediate effect."
In its order, the poll panel reprimanded Raja for violation of the model code of conduct, delisted his name from the list of star campaigners of the DMK and debarred him from campaigning for 48 hours "with immediate effect."
Assembly polls will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 in a single phase for which campaigning would end in the evening of April 4.
"The Commission also advises you to be watchful and not to make intemperate, indecent, derogatory, obscene remarks and lower the dignity of women in future during election campaign," the order read.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.