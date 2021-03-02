{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KOLKATA : The Election Commission (EC) has extended polling time by 30 minutes for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections, and voters will now be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6.30 pm, a notification issued by the poll panel on Tuesday said.

"Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the commission has decided to extend polling time by 30 minutes. It will now be held from 7 am to 6.30 pm. The notification for the first phase of polls in West Bengal was issued this noon," he said.

The first phase of elections is scheduled to be held on March 27 in 30 assembly constituencies.