Haryana Assembly Elections to be held on October 1, results to be announced on…

Haryana Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on October 1. The state is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, Congress, JJP and AAP.

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
The Haryana Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on October 1 . The announcement was made by the Election Commission on Friday afternoon alongside dates for the much anticipated Jammu and Kashmir polls. Votes for both elections will be counted simultaneously on October 4. 

According to the timeline shared by the poll body, a gazette notification will be issued on September 9. Nominations must be submitted by September 12 with the next day allocated as the final date for scrutiny of nominations. The polls will be held on October 1 (Tuesday) with votes being counted in the same week on Friday. 

Haryana is likely to see a four-way contest between the BJP, the Congress, the JJP and the AAP. The term of the current government will end on November 3.

 

Haryana Assembly election timeline

The BJP had secured 40 seats in the 2019 polls to form a coalition government with the JJP. The The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party holds 10 seats in the 90-member assembly. The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year.

Also Read | Assembly elections date announcement LIVE updates: EC begins announcing schedule

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for the assembly elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly later.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
