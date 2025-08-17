Election Commission hits back at Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote chori’ charges - ‘insult to Constitution,’ says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on 17 August rebuked Rahul Gandhi over his ‘vote chori’ allegation and said that the Congress leader's remarks were nothing but an ‘insult’ to the Constitution of India.

"When more than 7 crore votes of Bihar are standing with the Election Commission of India, then neither can any question mark be raised on the credibility of the Election Commission nor on the credibility of the voters. When the voter doesn't challenge his candidate selection in the courts and then wrong words like 'vote chori' are used to mislead the people, isn't it insult to Constitution of India," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said during a press conference on 17 August.

The Election Commission's remarks came on a day when Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi launched his 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from poll-bound Bihar's Sasaram to step up the Opposition INDIA bloc's campaign against its "vote chori" (vote theft) claims.

Rahul Gandhi was joined by his party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Gandhi said the Yatra, which will cover over 20 districts in the poll-bound state, is a "fight to save the Constitution". "In the entire country, assembly and Lok Sabha polls are being stolen," he said.

In a press conference on 7 August, Rahul Gandhi had alleged “vote chori (theft)” of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, with 11,965 duplicate voters in the segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single-address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos, and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

On CCTV footage demand Kumar also asked whether the Election Commission should share the CCTV videos of any voter, including their mothers, daughters-in-law, and daughters. "Only those whose names are in the voter list cast their votes to elect their candidate," Kumar said.

Kumar also questioned Rahul Gandhi's ‘double voting’ allegations. The CEC said no answer was given when asked for proof.

"Neither the Election Commission nor any voter is afraid of such false allegations. When politics is being done by targeting the voters of India by keeping a gun on the shoulder of the Election Commission, today the Election Commission wants to make it clear to everyone that the Election Commission fearlessly stood like a rock with all the voters of all sections and all religions including the poor, rich, elderly, women, youth without any discrimination, is standing and will continue to stand," he said.

'EC always open for everyone equally' The CEC said that the doors of the Election Commission are always open for everyone equally. At the ground level, all the voters, all the political parties, and all the booth-level officers are working together transparently, verifying, signing, and also giving video testimonials, he said.

“It is a matter of serious concern that these verified documents, testimonials of the district presidents of political parties and the BLOs nominated by them are either not reaching their own state level or national level leaders or an attempt is being made to spread confusion by ignoring the ground reality. The truth is that step by step all the stakeholders are committed, trying and working hard to make the SIR of Bihar a complete success.."