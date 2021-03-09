OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Election Commission orders removal of West Bengal DGP Virendra

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI : The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

In a directive to the state chief secretary, the EC said Virendra "should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The move came in the wake of several political parties complaining to the Election Commission, alleging that Virendra was inclined towards the ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.

"Kindly inform the commission about the compliance latest by 10 am tomorrow (Wednesday)," the order said.

The commission had recently removed Jawed Shamim from the post of ADG (Law and Order) of West Bengal and replaced him with Jagmohan.

The eight-phase assembly elections in the state will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 29.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout