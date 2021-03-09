In a directive to the state chief secretary, the Election Commission said Virendra 'should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election'
KOLKATA/NEW DELHI :
The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.
In a directive to the state chief secretary, the EC said Virendra "should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election."