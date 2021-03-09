Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Election Commission orders removal of West Bengal DGP Virendra

Election Commission orders removal of West Bengal DGP Virendra

The Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi. In the 2012 Gujarat elections, the BJP won 115 out of 182 seats while the Congress won 61 seats with. Photo: Mint
1 min read . 09:55 PM IST PTI

  • In a directive to the state chief secretary, the Election Commission said Virendra 'should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election'

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI : The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

In a directive to the state chief secretary, the EC said Virendra "should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In a directive to the state chief secretary, the EC said Virendra "should not be given any post which directly or indirectly relates to conduct of election."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The move came in the wake of several political parties complaining to the Election Commission, alleging that Virendra was inclined towards the ruling Trinamool Congress, sources said.

"Kindly inform the commission about the compliance latest by 10 am tomorrow (Wednesday)," the order said.

The commission had recently removed Jawed Shamim from the post of ADG (Law and Order) of West Bengal and replaced him with Jagmohan.

The eight-phase assembly elections in the state will begin on March 27 and conclude on April 29.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.