Election Commission releases Bihar's final voter list after SIR. 1.6 L new voters added in Patna, more details shortly

Election Commission of India on Tuesday published the final electoral roll of poll-bound Bihar. The poll panel likely to follow it up with the announcement of the poll schedule of the key state next week.

The final voter list of Bihar has been published following the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls which was held after a gap of 22 years. The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and were open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1.

There were 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls. The SIR has come under sharp criticism from opposition parties who have claimed that it will disenfranchise crores of genuine citizens of their voting rights.

1,63,600 voters added in Patna According to the final roll, 14 assembly seats of Patna have 48,15,294 voters, which is 1,63,600 more than the total number of electors, 46,51,694, included in the draft list published on 01 August, 2025, the Patna district magistrate's office said in a post on X.

The Commission has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voter list and at the same time not let any ineligible person be on the list.

The poll authority is visiting Patna on October 4 and 5 to take stock of the poll preparedness. The schedule for the assembly elections is likely to be announced next week, sources said.

The first phase of the elections is likely to be held soon after the Chhath festival in late October. Four hundred seventy observers are being deployed by the EC for Bihar and some assembly bypolls.

A briefing of general, police and expenditure observers is also set to take place here on October 3.

The term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on November 22. The last assembly elections in Bihar were held in three phases amid the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.