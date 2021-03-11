OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Election Commission responds to TMC's letter over Nandigram incident, says 'full of insinuations and averments'

Election Commission responds to TMC's letter over Nandigram incident, says 'full of insinuations and averments'

The Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi. In the 2012 Gujarat elections, the BJP won 115 out of 182 seats while the Congress won 61 seats with. Photo: Mint (Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2021, 09:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Election Commission sent a strongly-worded letter to the Trinamool Congress on its memorandum over injuries to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during campaign

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today responded to TMC's letter over the Nandigram incident in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was injured yesterday.

Election Commission said, "It's unfortunate that it is full of insinuations & averments".

'It is indeed an unfortunate incident and needs to be inquired into with promptitude and dispatch". "Completely incorrect to suggest that Commission has taken over law & order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure," the statement further added.

"This virtually tantamounts to undermine the very foundation of the Constitution of India, the most sacrosanct document in democratic polity. The Commission does not appropriate or take over the day-to-day governance of any state including West Bengal...," it noted.

The EC said, "It looks undignified even to respond to the allegations of all this being done on the behest of a particular political party, etc".

The poll panel said West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra was not removed summarily and without any application of mind.

"It was the outcome of the recommendation given by Special Observers Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dube. In fact, yesterday also when the Commission became aware of the unfortunate incident from the electronic media, report was immediately sought from the Chief Secretary, West Bengal and from both the Special Observers, at present in West Bengal, within 48 hours.... Till such time the reports are available to the Commission it will not be possible to draw any empirical conclusion let alone start linking it to the removal of earlier DGP Virendra." The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered removal of Virendra as the Director General of Police of poll-bound West Bengal with immediate effect, and appointed P Nirajnayan in his place.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she suffered injuries in her left leg after being attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram during election campaign

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

