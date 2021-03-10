The Election Commission of India has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after she was pushed by few people.

The remarks come after Mamata said on Wednesday that she was injured in one of her legs after being allegedly pushed during the election campaign in Nandigram.

The incident happened in the evening when Banerjee was outside a temple in the Reyapara area.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said.

"Not even one Police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police present during program not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hrs in such huge public gathering," she added.

The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

Banerjee, the TMC candidate from Nandigram, alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

In a later development, health officials informed that a team of five senior doctors will be treating Mamata Banerjee's injury at state-run SSKM Hospital.

The incident triggered a security scare as the chief minister gets Z-plus protection.

Banerjee, who was supposed to stay the night in Nandigram, was being brought to Kolkata, official sources said.

She was in the area in Purba Medinipur district over the last two days to campaign for the upcoming elections. Earlier, in the day she filed her nominations in Haldia.

When asked about the incident to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, he said, "I think I'll refrain from commenting. All of you're intelligent and have covered (reported on) such things all your life. Our 'didi' is perturbed. These are signs of a defeated party and a defeated candidate. She'll lose from Nandigram and there'll be change in West Bengal."

Earlier today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination from Nandigram seat for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Following this, she visited the Durga Mandir in Shibrampur village.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal.

