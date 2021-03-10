When asked about the incident to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, he said, "I think I'll refrain from commenting. All of you're intelligent and have covered (reported on) such things all your life. Our 'didi' is perturbed. These are signs of a defeated party and a defeated candidate. She'll lose from Nandigram and there'll be change in West Bengal."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}