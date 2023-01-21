Election Commission shares update on Tripura Assembly Election2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:37 PM IST
Tripura Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on 16 February.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has issued a notification for the 13th Tripura Assembly election which will take place in 60 constituencies of the poll-bound state, an official said as quoted by news agency PTI.
