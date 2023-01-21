The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has issued a notification for the 13th Tripura Assembly election which will take place in 60 constituencies of the poll-bound state, an official said as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the notification, candidates will be allowed to submit their nomination papers till January 30 and the scrutiny will be done on January 31. The last date for the candidature withdrawal is February 2.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Subhasish Bandopadhyay said, “Polling to the 60 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2."

In Tripura, around 28,13,478 candidates are eligible to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming elections. In the final electoral rolls, a record of 65,044 new voters were included.

He informed that minimum assured facilities including drinking water, electricity, toilets and ramps have been made available in all the polling booths. The additional CEO also added that webcasting will be done in all the 3,328 polling booths.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened across Tripura with central paramilitary forces holding area domination exercise to increase confidence among the electors. Three Election Commission appointed Special Observers will also reach the state soon to look after the security arrangements.

The Election Commission had also announced the schedule for assembly elections for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland on Wednesday. Tripura will vote in a single phase on 16 February, according to the schedule. The results of all three states will be declared on 2 March 2023.

The Commission, after considering all relevant aspects has decided to recommend, to the governor of the states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura to issue notifications for general elections under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

