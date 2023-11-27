The Election Commission on Monday revoked the authorization granted to the Telangana government for distributing financial assistance to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme, according to an official statement.

This action was taken following a violation of the model code by a state minister who publicly announced the disbursements. The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi instalment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds. As part of the conditions, the state was instructed not to publicize the disbursement during the poll code period. Assembly elections LIVE EC said, “There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms."

“The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read.

Also Read: Telangana Election 2023 | Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of spreading hatred, says ‘nafrat ke bazaar me...’

“It is noted that Rabi instalments of Rythu Bandhu assistance were disbursed by the State of Telangana during October-January in last five years and there is neither any fix date(s) of disbursement prescribed in the scheme, nor any special significance of disbursement in the month of November is assigned in design or performance of the scheme," the statement added.

The Election Commission directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to communicate its decisions to the state government and submit a compliance report to the Commission by 3 pm on Monday.

The 'no objection' had been granted on the understanding that the Rythu Bandhu Scheme is a continuous initiative, with rabi instalments historically distributed between October and January over the past five years, as highlighted by the EC.

The Election Commission conveyed its decision to retract permission to the state chief electoral officer.

Also Read: Telangana Polls 2023: 'Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar hai', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes swipe at Congress leader

This move came after the state finance minister publicly disclosed information regarding the release of rabi instalment disbursements, a violation of the established protocol.

He had reportedly said, “The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account."

Also Read: ‘Rahul Gandhi is like a guest, eats biryani, paan…that's it’: BRS leader K Kavitha takes a dig at Congress MP | Watch

"The Commission has directed that the permission granted vide its letter dated November 25, 2023 for disbursement of rabi season instalment under the ongoing Rythu Bandhu scheme during currency of MCC, shall stand withdrawn immediately and there shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its form," the letter read.

Telangana goes to election on November 30.

Voting for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana is scheduled for November 30, with the election results set to be announced on December 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.