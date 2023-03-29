Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Election Commission to announce Karnataka Assembly polls schedule today
Back

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30 am today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout