Election Commission to announce Karnataka Assembly polls schedule today1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Election Commission of India to announce the schedule of Karnataka Assembly Elections today.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30 am today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More Less
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message