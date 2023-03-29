Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Election Commission to announce Karnataka Assembly polls schedule today

Election Commission to announce Karnataka Assembly polls schedule today

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Livemint
EC to announce Karnataka Assembly polls schedule today.

Election Commission of India to announce the schedule of Karnataka Assembly Elections today.

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30 am today, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. 

