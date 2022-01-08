1 min read.Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 11:55 AM ISTLivemint
2022 Assembly Elections: While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March
The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly poll dates for the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa today at 3.30 pm, news agency ANI reported.
"Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," reads the official statement.