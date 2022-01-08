The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly poll dates for the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa today at 3.30 pm, news agency ANI reported.

"Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," reads the official statement.

"The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8," it added.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

