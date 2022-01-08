Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Election Commission to announce schedule for Assembly polls in 5 states today

Election Commission to announce schedule for Assembly polls in 5 states today

Election Commission of India 
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Livemint

  • 2022 Assembly Elections: While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly poll dates for the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa today at 3.30 pm, news agency ANI reported.

The Election Commission of India will announce the Assembly poll dates for the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa today at 3.30 pm, news agency ANI reported.

"Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," reads the official statement.

"Press Conference by Election Commission of India for the announcement of Schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh," reads the official statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The press conference will be held in Vigyan Bhawan at 3:30 pm on January 8," it added.

Out of these 5 poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in 4 states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!