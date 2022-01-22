Election Commission to take a decision today on allowing political rallies in election-bound states2 min read . 08:21 AM IST
- Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has imposed restrictions on holding big political rallies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has imposed restrictions on holding big political rallies till January 22. Thereafter, the poll panel will review the situation and take a call on the future course.
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission has imposed restrictions on holding big political rallies till January 22. Thereafter, the poll panel will review the situation and take a call on the future course.
Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 10 and March 7. The election results will be announced on March 10.
Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be held between February 10 and March 7. The election results will be announced on March 10.
The Election Commission of India is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Union Health Secretary and the Chief Health Secretaries of the five poll-bound states on Saturday, said sources, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The poll panel will hold a series of virtual meets today to seek inputs from the Union Health Ministry, experts, the five poll-bound states and respective state chief electoral officers to arrive at a decision.
According to sources, the review meeting is regarding EC's ban on election road shows and rallies.
The five states going to polls are Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.
The Election commission's aim is to have maximum voters vaccinated before the elections held in these particular states.
Uttar Pradesh which currently has 98,238 active COVID 19 cases has inoculated 96 per cent of its population with the first dose in the 18 plus category. Also the state on Friday reported 22 coronavirus deaths as 16,142 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 19,16,616, according to a government statement.
Also, Twenty-eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday while 7,792 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,00,222, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases was 48,183 while the state’s positivity rate stood at 17.95 per cent.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand inoculated 99 per cent of its population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent of its population with the second dose.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!