Election Commissioner reviews preparations for upcoming Gujarat assembly polls

A delegation of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Election Commissioner reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
To review the preparations for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, a team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar held a meeting with concerned officials in Gujarat on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
To review the preparations for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, a team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar held a meeting with concerned officials in Gujarat on Monday.
The meeting was held by Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anupachandra Pandey at Gandhinagar on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The meeting was held by Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anupachandra Pandey at Gandhinagar on Monday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Election Commission team will meet the Chief Secretary of the state and Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.
The Election Commission team will meet the Chief Secretary of the state and Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.
During its two-day visit, the EC team reviewed the ongoing preparations of the election by obtaining extensive information about the law and order situation in the district from the District Election Officers, Range IG, DIG and District Police Chief from 33 districts of the state.
During its two-day visit, the EC team reviewed the ongoing preparations of the election by obtaining extensive information about the law and order situation in the district from the District Election Officers, Range IG, DIG and District Police Chief from 33 districts of the state.
All the District Election Officer and District Police Chief gave a district-wise presentation, that elaborated on the pre-election preparedness in their district. Along with the election commission officials, the team also met with the political parties leaders during their visit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All the District Election Officer and District Police Chief gave a district-wise presentation, that elaborated on the pre-election preparedness in their district. Along with the election commission officials, the team also met with the political parties leaders during their visit.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To ensure a peaceful and phased election in the state, the Election Commission is taking note of all the preparations done by the district administrations and enforcement agencies and also pointing out towards the loop holes that need to be addressed.
To ensure a peaceful and phased election in the state, the Election Commission is taking note of all the preparations done by the district administrations and enforcement agencies and also pointing out towards the loop holes that need to be addressed.
In this way, after a comprehensive review of the pre-election preparations in the entire state, the elaborate program of the upcoming assembly elections will be announced.
People can register complaints related to elections through C-VIGIL app
The Election Commission of India also launched a video of C-VIGIL application during the review meeting in Gandhinagar. cVIGIL App.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
People can register complaints related to elections through C-VIGIL app
The Election Commission of India also launched a video of C-VIGIL application during the review meeting in Gandhinagar. cVIGIL App.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Launched by the Election Commission of India, the app provides time-stamped and evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct. The application also provides live photo/video with auto location data. Anyone who find any discrepancy regarding the election preparations or party conduct can complain through this application. Then, the matter will be reviewed by the flying squad.
Launched by the Election Commission of India, the app provides time-stamped and evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct. The application also provides live photo/video with auto location data. Anyone who find any discrepancy regarding the election preparations or party conduct can complain through this application. Then, the matter will be reviewed by the flying squad.
Meanwhile the parties involved in the upcoming assembly polls have already begun mudslinging each other on several issues. There are constant visits, meetings and rallies of different parties to lure the citizen to vote their candidate.
Meanwhile the parties involved in the upcoming assembly polls have already begun mudslinging each other on several issues. There are constant visits, meetings and rallies of different parties to lure the citizen to vote their candidate.
In 2017, Congress gave a tough competition to the BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. Aam Aadmi Party is also trying its best to gain ground in Gujarat in the upcoming assembly elections.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In 2017, Congress gave a tough competition to the BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. Aam Aadmi Party is also trying its best to gain ground in Gujarat in the upcoming assembly elections.