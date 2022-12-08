Election Results 2022: BJP sets Gujarat record, Congress wins Himachal Pradesh

Election Results 2022: BJP sets Gujarat record, Congress wins Himachal Pradesh2 min read . 10:16 PM IST
- The vote share difference for the winning Congress and the BJP in Himachal Pradesh was less than one per cent, a point also noted by PM Modi
All eyes were on the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results that was announced today, 8 December. Gujarat, a BJP bastion, hasn't lost the state assembly elections in the state since 1995. Modi was Gujarat's chief minister for as many as 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.
PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has won the biggest majority by any party ever at elections in Gujarat, a big boost to the BJP ahead of general elections in 2024.
The Congress has suffered its worst-ever defeat in Gujarat but wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, a mixed bag result for the grand old party that not only faces a rampaging BJP but an ambitious Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vying for the leadership of the Opposition going forward on the road to the 2024 general elections.
Though AAP managed to win five seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly and drew a blank in Himachal, the party thanked the voters for putting it on course to become a national party.
In roaring Gujarat victory, the BJP has retained power in Gujarat for a record seventh straight term as it claimed victory on 156 seats in 182-member state assembly.
PM Modi also lauded the BJP's landslide win in the Gujarat Assembly polls, saying that the people of the state “created a record in breaking a record."
"The people of Gujarat have even created a record in breaking records. By giving the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat to the BJP, the people of the state have created a new history. Voted for BJP rising above caste, class, community and all kinds of divisions," PM Modi said.
The prime minister also said, "The results of Gujarat have proved how strong is the desire of the common man for a developed India. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge before the country, people show their faith in BJP."
Counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election concluded today evening with Congress winning 40 seats, and BJP claiming victory on 25 seats. The Independents secured three seats.
As per the results declared by the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 25 seats, while eight state ministers including Suresh Bhardwaj, Ram Lal Markanda and Surveen Chaudhary lost.
The Independents won from three constituencies and the Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested from 67 seats, failed to open its account.
Gujarat voted in two phases, 1 and 5 December, while Himachal Pradesh voted in a single phase back in 12 November. The voter turnout in Gujarat was around 64.65% in both the phases.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh’s voter turnout was more than 74%. Altogether, 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, were in the fray.
The counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am.
For the Congress, a victory in Himachal Pradesh is much needed for a revival as it has been battered by a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.
The BJP and the Congress contested on all 68 constituencies, while the AAP fielded candidates on 67 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party on 53 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 seats.
