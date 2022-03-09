The counting of votes in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur -will take place tomorrow, March 10. So, which party will win or lose or retain their bastions will be clear tomorrow. Ahead of the counting of votes for the five states, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the party workers will see good results. “The kind of work the workers from Madhya Pradesh have done in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the assembly elections is unparalleled. You all will see good results on March 10," a party release quoted Nadda as saying, news agency PTI reported.

