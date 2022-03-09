Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Election Results 2022: How to check results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa

Assembly Elections 2022: How to check results on the ECI website and app
2 min read . 12:46 PM IST Livemint

Election Results 2022: Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow

The counting of votes in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur -will take place tomorrow, March 10. So, which party will win or lose or retain their bastions will be clear tomorrow. Ahead of the counting of votes for the five states, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said the party workers will see good results. “The kind of work the workers from Madhya Pradesh have done in Uttar Pradesh and other states in the assembly elections is unparalleled. You all will see good results on March 10," a party release quoted Nadda as saying, news agency PTI reported.

Assembly Elections 2022: How to check results on the ECI website and app

On ECI website

1) Go to ECI’s official website

2) Click on ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March 2022

3) Results of Assembly Elections 2022 for preferred state will be displayed on your screen.

On ECI app

1) Download the Voter Helpline app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store 

2) Submit your credentials for registration.

3) You can either skip this or register on the app.

4) Go to the ‘results’ option on the homepage to find the results for ‘Assembly Elections 2022’.

What exit polls have predicted

UP election results 2022: The exit polls have predicted BJP getting a comfortable majority in the state.

Punjab election results 2022: Several polls have predicted a clear majority for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab

Manipur election results 2022: The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

Uttarakhand election results 2022: The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government in the state.

Goa election results 2022: Goa is expected to see a close fight between BJP and Congress.

