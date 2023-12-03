Election Results 2023: The counting of votes for the 2023 assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana is underway, marking a crucial semi-final before the impending general elections in less than six months. As per the trends, BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while Congress is way ahead of BRS in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably. Mizoram's vote counting for Assembly Elections 2023 was also initially set for December 3, but it was postponed to December 4, as Sunday holds a special significance for the people of Mizoram, a Christian-majority state.

Assembly Election Results 2023 The battle between incumbent chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and ousted former Chief Minister and Congress CM candidate Kamal Nath will see its climax today, 3 December with the counting of votes for the 230-member Legislative Assembly. The Congress has firmly lost the mandate in the Hindi Heartland. The party has been wiped out of Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning its fourth assembly election in the state. In Chhattisgarh too, the BJP has crossed the halfway mark, with leads on 50 seats as per official ECI trends.

Telangana was the one shining light for Congress and a disaster for the BRS. Congress has crossed the halfway mark in Telangana; leading on 61 seats in official trends as per ECI.

Celebrations begin across states Thus, as clear leads emerge in each state, parties have begun celebrations.

Congress president Revanth Reddy conducted a roadshow in Hyderabad as the party continued its comfortable lead in Telangana Assembly Poll 2023 results.

BJP workers celebrate at the party headquarters in Delhi and Jaipur as the party leads in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan elections.

We bring you some of the social media highlights:

As per the EC website, BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, while Congress has beaten BRS in Telangana.

