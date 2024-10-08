Election Results 2024: Arvind Kejriwal says ‘never be overconfident’ as AAP collapses in Haryana

Election Results 2024: The AAP failed to open its account in Haryana, but won the Doda assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated8 Oct 2024, 02:46 PM IST
Election Results 2024: Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
Election Results 2024: Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, "The biggest lesson from today’s election is never to be overconfident". His statement came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead of the Congress in the Haryana Elections, defying the exit poll results that gave an edge to the grand-old party.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results 2024 Winners Losers Full List: Check complete list here

"Let us see what the results are in Haryana. The biggest lesson of this is that one should never be overconfident in the elections," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering of the AAP municipal councillors. "No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP failed to reach a pre-poll alliance in Haryana with the Congress due to disagreement over the number of seats to be contested by it. It independently contested 89 of the total 90 seats in the state after its demand for nine seats was turned down by the Congress.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results LIVE: BJP wins 3 seats, Cong 7; Phogat wins Julana

As the counting of votes was underway on Tuesday, the AAP failed to win even one seat in Haryana but won the Doda assembly seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP are now gearing up for the Delhi Assembly Elections in February 2025.

 

Also Read | Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Election Result: Cong’s Bhupinder Hooda leads by huge margin

Kejriwal said on Tuesday, "We need to work hard. There should be no infighting...We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections...Our main goal should be to win the elections..."

Meanwhile, AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta said that no matter whoever forms the government in the state the "corrupt and arrogant" BJP should be removed from power. "We want the BJP to be ousted from the state. Whoever forms the government, this corrupt and arrogant BJP should be ousted from power there," Sushil Gupta said.

The Election Commission (EC) started the counting of the votes in the Haryana Election Results. 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 02:46 PM IST
