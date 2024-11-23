Election Results 2024 Highlights: The counting of votes for Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections have begun. The results will decide the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. The results will also decide Hemant Soren's fate on whether he gets a go for a second term in Jharkhand.
Maharashtra and Jharkhand went to polls Wednesday, November 20, 2024, to elect their governments. While Maharashtra conducted voting for all 288 constituencies in a single phase, Jharkhand's fate was sealed in two phases conducted on November 13, and November 20.
Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). While the contest is close, the exit polls slightly favour the Mahayuti, predicting a narrow majority for the alliance.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Shiv Sena (UBT faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.
Jharkhand
Jharkhand's battle is primarily a two-way fight between the JMM-led alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India predicted a victory for the JMM-led INDIA bloc in the state with a share of 53 seats.
Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
Key Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates include former CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.
Election Results 2024 Highlights: Aiming for a win in Jharkhand, the I.N.D.I.A bloc has promised a caste census, and push for development in the state.
Election Results 2024 Highlights: Counting of postal ballots has begun. As per the initial trends that continue to trickle in, NDA and I.N.D.I.A are in for a close race.
Election Results 2024 Highlights: According to TV reports, initial trends show a lead for NDA in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Election Results 2024 Highlights: Congress's Ashok Gehlot says he is very “Very confident," that the "atmosphere is in favour of INDIA bloc," reported ANI.
Election Results 2024 Highlights: The Election Commission has begun the counting of votes. Postal ballots are to be counted first.